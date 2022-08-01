5G Auction Ends: Spectrum Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Sold, Jio Takes Biggest Slice

In all, spectrum worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore was sold, PTI reported.
(Photo: Stock)
A mega auction of 5G-capable mobile spectrum, with 72,000MHz of airwaves on offer, concluded on Monday, 1 August, after seven days and 40 rounds of bidding.
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel led the auction with bids of over Rs 80,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore respectively, while Vodafone Idea and Adani Enterprises followed with bids of Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.
In all, spectrum worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore was sold, PTI reported.
Airtel and Jio will likely roll out 5G connectivity pan-India, while Vodafone Idea will offer the service in select pockets. Adani Group has reportedly bought 26 MHz for setting up a private telecom network.
72 GHz of spectrum was put on auction from 26 July, with a validity of 20 years. The available frequency bands were 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 26 GHz.
While the first day bids exceeded expectations and surpassed 2015 records at Rs 1.45 lakh crore, the total bid amount only increased marginally to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the next six days.
Of the 72 GHz, only 51 GHz was picked up by telecom companies, leaving about 30 percent of the spectrum unsold, according to PTI.
Jio was the only participant to pick up spectrum from the premium 700 MHz band, with bids worth Rs 39,000 crore. No bids were received for 600 MHz, 800 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands.
The 1800MHz band in Uttar Pradesh East circle, which includes Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur, was hotly contested. Aggressive bidding pushed the price up by about 60 percent.
With this auction, the government has taken the first concrete step towards rolling out 5G services in India, giving people access to ultra high-speed and low latency mobile internet.
It has also paved the way for companies to enter the 5G arena through captive networks, which will not be accessible to the general public.
These companies can acquire or rent spectrum to build and test industry 4.0 (technology focused) applications such as machine-to-machine communication, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence.
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said that he expected the rollout of 5G services to consumers by October this year.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)