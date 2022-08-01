5G Auction Ends: Spectrum Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Sold, Jio Takes Biggest Slice

A mega auction of 5G-capable mobile spectrum, with 72,000MHz of airwaves on offer, concluded on Monday, 1 August, after seven days and 40 rounds of bidding.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel led the auction with bids of over Rs 80,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore respectively, while Vodafone Idea and Adani Enterprises followed with bids of Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

In all, spectrum worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore was sold, PTI reported.

Airtel and Jio will likely roll out 5G connectivity pan-India, while Vodafone Idea will offer the service in select pockets. Adani Group has reportedly bought 26 MHz for setting up a private telecom network.