Bought for $2.9 Million, NFT of Jack Dorsey's Tweet Now Might Fetch Just $14,000

Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet which was sold as a non fungible token last year for $2.9 million might now fetch under $14,000.

Sina Estavi, CEO of Malaysia-based blockchain company Bridge Oracle, bought the NFT in March 2021 – at the beginning of the NFT boom – for $2.9 million, making headlines.

The tweet reads “just setting up my twttr."

This month, Estavi listed the NFT for $48 million on NFT marketplace Opensea and tweeted that he would give 50 percent of the proceeds to charity. As of Friday, however, the highest bid was about $13,940.

The very same day Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion.