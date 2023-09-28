Supermoon Series of the Year To End With 'Harvest Moon' Today: How To Watch?

Harvest Supermoon 2023 To Be Visible Today on 28 September. Details.
(Image: iStock)
Harvest Supermoon 2023: The last and the final supermoon of this year will be visible in the night sky today on Thursday, 28 September 2023, after sunset.
Today's supermoon is the fourth supermoon of the year and is kind of special because it is known as 'Harvest Moon'. The Harvest moon today will appear mesmerizing, radiant, and larger in size, and will mark the end of summer season.
Before today, the Supermoon was observed on 30 August, and it was a rare Super Blue Moon. A Supermoon is an event during which a full moon is at or close to the Perigee (closest point to Earth).
When a full moon aligns with the autumnal equinox, it is known as Harvest moon. This year, autumnal equinox occurred on 23 September. Also known as Harvest Supermoon or Corn moon, the appearance of Harvest moon is a special celestial phenomenon for farmers and enthusiastic sky watchers because it marks the conclusion of summer harvests.
The Harvest moon is kind of special for farmers because due to its bright light, they can work till late hours in the night. The Harvest moon rises early compared, immediately after sunset.
The Harvest moon name has its origin in the traditional agricultural practices. Before the invention of tractors with headlights, farmers were able to harvest the crops swiftly during late night hours because of the bright light of supermoon.
The Harvest moon will be visible today on 28 September after sunset, and early morning on Friday, 29 September at 4:30 am IST and 6 am ET. Moon lovers can watch this celestial event with naked eye, however, to get the best view, they must use a telescope or binoculars.
The Harvest Supermoon will be joined by a parade of three planets including Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury will also be visible this week on 30 September. Each planet will rise at different timings - Saturn at 2:48 am IST; Jupiter at 5:47 am IST; and Mercury at 3:00 pm IST.
People who will miss today's Harvest moon will have to wait until next year. In 2024, the majestic Harvest Supermoon will occur on 14 September.
According to space.com, "This Friday’s full moon will be a somewhat special one in that it will carry the title of "Harvest Moon" for those living in the Northern Hemisphere. The moon officially will turn full when it reaches a spot in the sky opposite (180-degrees) to the Sun. This moment will occur on Friday (29 Sept) at 9:57 Greenwich Time (or in the Eastern Time zone, just prior to moonset at 5:57 am)."
