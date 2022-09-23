Steps To Send WhatsApp Messages on Android, iPhone Without Saving Numbers

WhatsApp to allow sending messages to new numbers without having to save them.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp has become one of the most popular messaging apps of its time and it keeps working on improving the experience for its users with new features and updates. WhatsApp is estimated to have a 500 million user base in India and the users have been using the app for both personal and professional use.
Thus, there are times when you need to send messages to a colleague or client and since it is a one-time affair, you don't wish to save the number to fill up your contact list. However, WhatsApp will now allow you to send messages to people without adding their numbers to the contact list. It also secures the privacy of the customers.
Here's a step-by-step guide to sending messages to numbers without saving them.
Open a search browser, and type https://wa.me/phone number along with the country code. Then tap Enter.
You will get a WhatsApp prompt in your browser, continue there when you see the option
This action will help you open the chat in WhatsApp, thus allowing you to send messages without adding that number.
You will need to first download the Siri shortcuts app
Then go to settings> Shortcuts> enable Allow Untrusted Shortcuts
Then, you will have to open the link on your iPhone and click on 'Get shortcut button' to download it.
You will then be redirected to the shortcuts app, tap on add untrusted shortcuts.
Now, open the shortcuts app and look for WhatsApp to Non-Contact shortcut in the My Shortcuts tab, you can run it from here or by tapping on the three dots at the top of the short.
You can add it to your home screen to create a quick shortcut.
When you try to run it, you will be asked to enter the recipient's number.
You will have to enter the country code as well and then you will be redirected to WhatsApp with a new message window open.
