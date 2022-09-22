54% of Indians Trust News on WhatsApp, 77% Trust News in General: Study

A recent study by Oxford University's Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism suggests that levels of trust in news on digital platforms are lower than the trust placed in news in general.

The study, published on Thursday, 22 September, also suggested that 54 percent of people trust the news they receive on WhatsApp and use the app to keep up with news on a daily basis.

Drawing on an original dataset of survey responses collected in 2022 across Brazil, India, the UK, and the US, the study examines "the relationship between trust in news and how people think about news on digital platforms," including Facebook, Google, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

Here's a breakdown of the major findings.