Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Variant Launched in India

Global smartphone brand Samsung, on Wednesday, 31 March, launched the 5G variant of its Galaxy S20 FE (fan edition). The new smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and houses a triple-camera setup at the back.
The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at an introductory price of Rs 47,999 in India.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate.
The new device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and is available in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
It houses a triple camera set-up on the back, which comprises a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The rear cameras support up to 30x digital zoom through its telephoto lens. The device features large image sensors, including AI multi-frame processing.
At the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP camera for selfies, videos, and face unlock.
It is powered by a a 4,500 mAh battery, which is supported by a 25W fast-wired charger.
As per the official website, this variant of the device is available in three color options—Cloud Navy, Cloud lavender, and Cloud Mint
(With inputs from IANS)
