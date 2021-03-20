Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 Launched in India; Check Price & Specs

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday, 19 March, announced the arrival and sale of its mid-range flagships Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in India. Both the smartphones are an extension of Samsung’s already popular ‘A’ series.
Samsung Galaxy A72 is priced at Rs 34,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 37,999 for 8GB+256GB, while Galaxy A52 is priced at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.
The company said that consumers can get a cashback up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI transactions for Galaxy A72 and up to a Rs 2,000 cashback on Galaxy A52.
The upcoming A series devices will come with quad-camera setup at the back with 64 MP high resolution. At the front, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A32 will sport a 32 MP selfie camera.
The new Galaxy A Series will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White colours globally. It will come with a Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate.
While A52 has a 4,500mAh battery, A72 sports a 5,000mAh battery with long-lasting capacity.
(With inputs from IANS)
