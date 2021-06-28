Samsung Galaxy M32 Sales to Begin at 12PM from Today

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available in Light Blue and Black colour variants.
(Photo: Samsung.com)
South Korean electronic giant Samsung is also set to commence the sale of its new smartphone Galaxy M32 in India at 12 PM, on Monday, 28 June. The smartphone is an addition to the Samsung's already popular 'Galaxy M' series.
The company launched Galaxy M32 smartphone in Indian on 21 June.
The all new Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available in two storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB variant is price at Rs 14,999, and the 6GB + 128 GB on is priced at Rs 16,999.
Samsung Galaxy M32 will use a MediaTek G80 processor and will sport 6.4-inch full HD sAMOLED Infinity-U display wit refresh rate of 90Hz.
The device features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and macro and depth lenses of 2 MP each. At the front, the smartphone houses a 20 MP selfie camera.
Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by a huge battery of 6,000mAh which is supported a 15W charger.
The device will run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 operating system.
Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available in Light Blue and Black colour variant.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined