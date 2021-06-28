Samsung Galaxy M32 Sales to Begin at 12PM from Today

Samsung Galaxy M32 will use a MediaTek G80 processor and will sport 6.4-inch full HD sAMOLED Infinity-U display wit refresh rate of 90Hz.

The device features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and macro and depth lenses of 2 MP each. At the front, the smartphone houses a 20 MP selfie camera.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by a huge battery of 6,000mAh which is supported a 15W charger.

The device will run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available in Light Blue and Black colour variant.