Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 May Launch in August 2021: Report

Global tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell phone soon. Reportedly, the phone will be available at a comparatively lesser price than its predecessor, and is expected to launch in July or August 2021, reported GizmoChina.

The device might launch the phone on 3 August 2021, as mentioned in the tweet by a tipster Tron. He further stated that the device is expected to be available at a starting price of $999 (Rs 73,200 approximately) or $1,099 (Rs 80,600 approximately).

Recent reports have revealed the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but confirmed information on its specs are yet to be released.



The GizmoChina report further cites a leaked promo video of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that revealed that it could be coming with a two-tone design and in multiple colours, such as gray, white, purple, green, black, beige, blue and pink.