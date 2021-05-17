Are SpO2 Smartwatches The Best Alternative to Pulse Oximeters?

Oximeters used to check the oxygen saturation levels are flying off the shelves in medical shops amid the sweeping second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spike in demand for pulse oximeters has forced people across the country to look out for other options such as smart wearable watches with an inbuilt SpO2 scanner.

Prashant Baldota, 42, a resident of Pune couldn't buy an oximeter citing short supply of the product. "I visited three medical stores in my region, but not even one had an oximeter. I even tried on Amazon and Flipkart but the product was out of stock."

After researching online, Baldota bought a smart watch which he says is fully capable of monitoring blood oxygen supply. "I bought two devices –one for my wife and one for myself. The device monitors my body temperature as well and I can also check my pulse."