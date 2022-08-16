Realme 9i 5G To Be Launched in India: Launch Date, Features, and Full Specs

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Realme 9i 5G To Be Launched in India: Launch Date, Features, and Full Specs

Know the launch date, expected price, features and specs for Realme 9i 5G.
Shivangani Singh
Tech and Auto
Published:

Know the design, price, and features of Realme 9i 5G

(Image: Gadgets360.com)

Realme is set to launch India's newest phone Realme 9i 5G. The new smartphone will be unveiled on 18 August in India. Few specs and design details of the new phone have been leaked online. As per the leaks, the phone has a "laser light" design and a rear triple camera setup.

The handset will be available in two colour variants – Black and Gold. There is already a microsite operational for the phone, which will be available online through Flipkart.

Realme 9i 5G: Features

Here are the following features of Realme 9i 5G that buyers should know:

  • Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

  • 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

  • 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

  • It may consist of a 50MP primary sensor and two 2MP auxiliary sensors for depth and macro photos.

  • It may have a 16MP front camera for selfies.

  • A 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel for display

  • The phone is expected to run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box

According to the renders shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter, the Realme 9i 5G will be available in Black and Gold. The handset is expected to be similar to the Realme 9i 4G model that was launched a couple of weeks ago.

Realme 9i 5G: Price

The phone could be priced at around Rs 15,000 in India.

The Realme 9i 5G will be launched at an event on 18 August at 11:30 am. We will learn more about the phone as the launch nears.

