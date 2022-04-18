Kia EV6 Spotted in India, Launch Expected Soon: Check Price and Specs Here

Engine

Internationally, Kia EV6 is available in five trims. Here are the power specifications:

Light (RWD): 58.0 kWh Battery with 167 HP

Wind (RWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 225 HP

Wind (e-AWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 320 HP

GT-Line (RWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 225 HP

GT-Line (e-AWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 320 HP

The battery is supported by 800 Volt rapid charging which takes 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent, reported Money Control. It also supports 7 kW charging which takes around 11 hours for full charge, the report added.

Exterior

Kia EV6 comes with sharp and sporty features. The sleek-looking bonnet is paired with a slim grille and LED headlamps. The car also sports LED taillamps.

Kia EV6 comes with 19-inch Alloy Wheels with Dark Gray and Black finish options.