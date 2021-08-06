Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces 50M Downloads Rewards: Check Details

PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India can be downloaded directly by Android users form Google Play Store
(Photo: battlegroundsmobileindia.com)
Popular smartphone game Battlegrounds Mobile India on Thursday, 5 August, announced some exciting rewards for its users. The game is close to 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. So, in order to celebrate the milestone, developer Krafton has announced some giveaways.
Users will get the rewards on completion of 48 million, 49 million, and 50 million downloads. The rewards are as follows
48M Milestone - Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3
49M Milestone - Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3
50M Milestone - Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1
Users will be able to access the different milestone rewards from in-game (events section)
The rewards will be automatically unlocked once each milestone is achieved
The 50 million downloads milestone reward will be available for one month for redemption
According to the official website, all Battlegrounds Mobile India players who access the game after milestone completion will be eligible to receive the reward as per the above set period
New users can also avail multiple rewards from in-game events section.
Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched on Google Play Store for Android users on 2 July 2021. The early access for the same went live on 17 June, whereas, the pre-registrations commenced from 18 May 2021.
Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version is all said to be in works and is expected to launch soon.
