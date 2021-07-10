Paytm President Amit Nayyar, Other Executives Resign Ahead of IPO

Paytm noted a major reshuffle, which saw the entry of Douglas Feagin of Ant Financial and exit of several executives from the Alibaba Group.
Paytm President Amit Nayyar and several others have stepped down ahead of the company’s general meeting of shareholders on Monday, 12 July, where the firm will seek approval for its proposed Initial Public offering (IPO).
Some others exited the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led fintech company recently. The list includes Rohit Thakur, chief human resource officer, Amit Veer, chief business officer and senior vice president of user growth, and Jaskaran Singh Kapany, head of marketing of Paytm.
A Paytm spokesperson said, “As a company, we do not comment on personnel changes. We have built an incredible management team with some of the most reputed names in the industry, who are focused on driving growth at Paytm.”
Earlier this week, Paytm noted a major reshuffle, which saw the entry of Douglas Feagin of Ant Financial and exit of several executives from the Ant/Alibaba Group.
Ashit Lilani of Saama Capital and Vikas Agnihotri of SoftBank have also joined the board. It is now excepted that former global WhatsApp business head Neeraj Arora is also likely to join the board.
