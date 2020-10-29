PayTm, Google to Appear Before Joint Parl Panel on Data Protection

On Wednesday, the JPC sought a written explanation from Twitter on purportedly showing Ladakh within China.

(image: Shruti Mathur/ The Quint)

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Data Protection has summoned representatives of PayTm and Google on Thursday, 29 October, for their “oral evidence” on the Bill and issues related to privacy in India.

While PayTm is scheduled to appear before the 30-member committee at 11am, Google officials will brief the JPC at 3pm.

A day earlier, on 28 October, the joint committee, headed by BJP MP Meenakhsi Lekhi, had also sought comments from officials of Twitter and Amazon. Last week, the JPC also questioned Facebook on privacy of citizens and its revenues from advertising in India, according to reports.

The panel has sought a written explanation from top officials of Twitter, on purportedly showing Ladakh as part of China, news agency PTI reported.

The Joint Committee on data protection questioned the social media firm on the issue and was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter's explanation regarding the same was inadequate, panel chief Meenakshi Lekhi told PTI.