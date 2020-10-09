Pakistan Blocks Chinese App TikTok to Filter Out ‘Immoral’ Content

PTA, in its Twitter statement, said it has issued instructions for blocking of the application.

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content. However, the application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country. However, the application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country,” the PTA said, in its statement.