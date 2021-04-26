OnePlus and Xiaomi Extend Support to Tackle COVID Crisis in India

Meanwhile, OnePlus has also announced to help COVID patients and their families by amplifying their requests on its social media handles. " In light of the pandemic, we want to use our platform to amplify any #COVIDEmergency requests or any leads that can be used by COVID patients and their loved ones."

The company has asked its users to tag @oneplus_in and use #COVIDEmergency to amplify their requests for hospital beds, oxygen, plasma, or any other issue.

India reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID cases and 2,812 deaths, as a deadly second wave sweeps the country. The US, Britain, France, and Germany have offered support as the country's medical infrastructure collapses.