OnePlus and Xiaomi Extend Support to Tackle COVID Crisis in India

India is witnessing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases after several months of declining numbers. A collapsing medical infrastructure, an acute shortage of oxygenated beds, oxygen cylinders, and urgent medication have been reported across the country.
In a bid to help the country's current situation Chinese tech giants — OnePlus and Xiaomi have come forward to help.
Meanwhile, OnePlus has also announced to help COVID patients and their families by amplifying their requests on its social media handles. " In light of the pandemic, we want to use our platform to amplify any #COVIDEmergency requests or any leads that can be used by COVID patients and their loved ones."
The company has asked its users to tag @oneplus_in and use #COVIDEmergency to amplify their requests for hospital beds, oxygen, plasma, or any other issue.
India reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID cases and 2,812 deaths, as a deadly second wave sweeps the country. The US, Britain, France, and Germany have offered support as the country's medical infrastructure collapses.
