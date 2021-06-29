OnePlus Nord 2 To Have Triple Cameras, Punch Hole Display: Report

The OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to use MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Image used for representation purpose
(Photo: OnePlus)
OnePlus Nord smartphone was launched in India in July 2020. The device got popular because of its affordability amongst other OnePlus smartphones. Now its time for its successor OnePlus Nord 2.
There have been multiple reports and rumours about Nord 2. According to the latest leak, OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone is likely to come with a triple-rear camera setup. Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in association with 91mobiles, revealed the renders of upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone.
According to @OnLeaks, the phone will have a triple-rear camera setup and a punch-hole cutout for selfie camera. The power button of the smartphone will be on the right, while the volume rocker will be on the left.
The leak shows the phone in green colour, however, the company is likely to launch more colours. USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grille are at the bottom, the report added.
There is no information available about the price range of OnePlus Nord 2.
The OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to sport 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is expected to use MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and in-display fingerprint sensor, reported 91mobiles.
The report further states that the device is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery.
The triple-rear camera setup of the phone may include 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP secondary, and one 2 MP lens. Whereas, the selfie camera is expected to be of 32 MP.
However, no official information has been released by the company and everything mentioned above is based on leaks and rumours.
(With inputs from 91mobiles)
