OnePlus Nord 2 To Have Triple Cameras, Punch Hole Display: Report

OnePlus Nord smartphone was launched in India in July 2020. The device got popular because of its affordability amongst other OnePlus smartphones. Now its time for its successor OnePlus Nord 2.

There have been multiple reports and rumours about Nord 2. According to the latest leak, OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone is likely to come with a triple-rear camera setup. Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in association with 91mobiles, revealed the renders of upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone.