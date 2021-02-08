OnePlus 9 Pro Rumuor Round-Up: Everything We Know About the Phone

According to the leaked images which surfaced online, OnePlus 9 Pro looks different from its former model OnePlus 8. The phone is expected to have a curved screen with quad-camera setup on the back.

The quad-camera setup has two big camera sensors arranged vertically to each other and two smaller sensors placed next to each other horizontally. The camera setup also has an LED flash arranged beneath the quad-camera with laser autofocus.

Another interesting fact about the leaked image is the power button which is cut around the metal cut frame. The phone has a thin profile and buttons are larger than previous models.