OnePlus 9 Pro Rumuor Round-Up: Everything We Know About the Phone

OnePlus 9 Pro could feature a Hasselblad camera system, revealed the leaked images posted by famous Youtuber Dave Lee ahead of its expected launch next month.
Read on to know about the leaks and rumuored specifications of OnePlus 9 Pro.
According to the leaked images which surfaced online, OnePlus 9 Pro looks different from its former model OnePlus 8. The phone is expected to have a curved screen with quad-camera setup on the back.
The quad-camera setup has two big camera sensors arranged vertically to each other and two smaller sensors placed next to each other horizontally. The camera setup also has an LED flash arranged beneath the quad-camera with laser autofocus.
Another interesting fact about the leaked image is the power button which is cut around the metal cut frame. The phone has a thin profile and buttons are larger than previous models.
The screen has a punch-hole display with 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
While not much information is available about the camera, all we know is that there could be the main camera, a telephoto lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor, according to the viral images.
However, what makes OnePlus 9 pro camera a bigger deal here is the Hasselblad branding. This means that OnePlus 9 has collaborated with one of the finest names in the industry to improve its camera functionality.
OnePlus 9 pro is likely to have 12GB of RAM with expandable storage up to 256GB. It is also rumoured that OnePlus 9 series would be packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
The battery specifications are expected to be better than that of OnePlus 8 Pro with 65 W fast charging and there might be a possibility for 45W wireless charging as well.
Note: All the above details are based on rumours, with no official confirmation from OnePlus yet.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 08 Feb 2021,03:49 PM IST