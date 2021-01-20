OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro: Romoured Launch Date, Price & Specs

OnePlus is rumoured to come out with the new OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 pro. Some of the reports suggest that OnePlus might launch its OnePlus 9 series later this year in March-April.

The camera specifications have not been revealed by the company yet. But both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Pro are expected to have a quad camera setup. The rumours hint that it might have 108MP primary camera with upgrades and optical image stabilisation.

The most significant upgrade for OnePlus could be IP68 certification. OnePlus will officially launch OnePlus 9 Pro as a waterproof device. So the new OnePlus Pro might have the ability to survive in around 50 metres water for up to thirty minutes.