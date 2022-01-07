OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed: Detailed Features, Camera And More

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed
(Photo: screenrant.com)
OnePlus has finally revealed the detailed specifications of its OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.
While the OnePlus 10 Pro series is expected to launch in China on 11 January 2022, that will also include a regular OnePlus 10 variant, it is not sure when the smartphone will be launched in the Indian market.
However, OnePlus is touted to be preparing the OnePlus 9RT for its Indian customer base by launching it in the country on 14 January 2022.
Lets take a quick look now at the detailed specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro.
The OnePlus 10 Pro will be seen sporting a new design, with a mirrored ceramic and frosted matte glass on the phone’s back. The camera module’s design is also different compared to the previous version, although it has the Hasselblad logo at the back.
It has a 6.7 inch QHD+ resolution display, and a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED screen, with OnePlus using LTPO 2.0 panel. For those who dont know, LTPO stands for low temperature polycrystalline oxide. This is meant to ensure a smoother user experience while scrolling, without draining the battery life of the phone.
When it comes to battery, the phone has a large 5000 mAh battery compared to the 4500 mAh on the previous OnePlus 9 Pro. It also comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charing.
In addition to this, it also supports reverse wireless charging, meaning you can place another compatible device on it and use the OnePlus device to charge it.
In terms of connectivity, the phone comes with dual stereo speakers, NFCs support, and bluetooth 5.2 as well.
The phone shall run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
It is also likely to come with 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB, 256GB storage options.
The phone comes with UFS 3.1 storage which will ensure faster read and write speeds.
Lastly, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come in two color options- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest (green).
In terms of camera, the phone shall be equipped with the second generation Hasselblad camera. It shall also have a triple set camera at the back, with OnePlus using a 48MP and 50MP camera along with an 8MP telephoto camera.
What's more is that the phone comes with a dual optical image stablisation.
For selfies, the front camera is equipped with 32MP.
Hence, we are sure you are excited about this launch as much as we are. So stay tuned to The Quint for more updates about the OnePlus 10 pro
