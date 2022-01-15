OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More

OnePlus finally launched the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT smartphone, along with the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India on 15 January 2022.

The smartphone comes with exciting features such as a triple rear camera setup, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Similarly,the OnePlus Buds Z2 also provide excellent feature such as active noise cancellation (ANC) a battery life of up to 38 hours.