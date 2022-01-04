OnePlus 9RT to Launch with OnePlus Buds Z2 on 14 January: Check Price and Specs

OnePlus 9RT to launch in India on 14 January
(Photo: oneplus.in)
OnePlus 9RT smartphone is all set to launch in India on 14 January 2022. The company will also launch OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones along with the smartphone.
OnePlus 9RT was launched in China in October 2021.
Interested people can watch the launch event live on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus India. It can also be live streamed on the official social media handles of OnePlus India.
OnePlus has not yet revealed the price details of OnePlus 9RT smartphone in India. However, here are the price details of the same smartphone in China.
The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,600 INR), while 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,930 INR). On the other hand, OnePlus 9RT 12GB + 256GB variant is available at a price of CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,440 INR).
OnePlus 9RT smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The device will sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Moreover, OnePlus 9RT smartphone will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 65T Warp charge.
In terms of camera, the device will sport a 50-MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. At the front, it houses a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera.
