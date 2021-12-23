OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Confirmed In January 2022
The CEO of OnePlus, Mr Pete Lau has confirmed the launch of the much awaited, OnePlus 10 Pro in January 2022. Mr Lau made this announcement on Weibo but the company is yet to announce the exact day of the launch of the flagship phone.
Moreover, customers will be happy to know that OnePlus is expected to launch two new phones in the market according to the past trends. Hence, the OnePlus 10 Pro and a OnePlus 10 will be introduced in Indian market in January 2022.
The OnePlus 10 series is set to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which Qualcomm showcased earlier in December 2021.
There are also talks of OnePlus hosting a physical event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on 5 January 2022, to display the two new flagship phones.
Moreover, while the OnePlus phones will not be the first to launch with the Qualcomm flagship processor, considering Xiaomi’s 12 series are likely to be powered by the same, it is still going to take the market by a storm
The biggest change in the OnePlus 10 series will be the operating system. The OxygenOS will no longer be running on these devices and the new flagship devices will be the first series to feature an integrated operating system that merges OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS.
Besides this, going by the leaked images of the OnePlus 10 Pro shared by tipster @Onleaks, the smartphone boasts a triple camera setup at the back in a square shaped camera module and a textured finish at the back. Additionally, the OnePlus 10 series is expected to have a 6.7-inch display with a 5000 mAh battery.
As for whether or not OnePlus introduced an R variant for the OnePlus 10 series, customers will have to wait for further announcements by the company.
Moreover good news for camera enthusiasts. OnePlus has introduced a partnership with camera maker Hasselblad, which is supposed to boost the camera performance of the new flagship series.
While the details are not clear, it can be expected that the OnePlus 10 will get a better front camera and 80W wired charging as opposed to previous models.
