One Plus Nord 2T Launch Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Launch Event

OnePlus is one of the few companies that has successfully managed to establish its ‘Nord’ line of smartphones in India at an affordable price as compared to its competitors.

The company had launched Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord CE 2, and the Nord CE in the market and they are going on with it. It is now set to launch the Nord 2T in India which is the second smartphone in the range after the Nord 2. The Nord 2T will be introduced with some major improvements over last year’s model.

Here are all the details for the Nord 2T's launch, expected price, sale date, and the key features.