HTC To Launch Its First ‘Metaverse Phone’ on 28 June: Check Details Here

HTC is all set to make a comeback in the smartphone market with the launch of its first 'metaverse smartphone'. The company has officially confirmed the launch date of its latest smartphone.

As per the official teaser of the HTC metaverse phone released on HTC Taiwan's social media (Facebook) page, the new HTC metaverse smartphone will be launched on 28 June 2022.

According to the official teaser, the HTC's metaverse-focussed smartphone will be integrated with VIVERSE (an open-source metaverse platform).

The official name of HTC's metaverse phone has not been revealed yet. Earlier, the HTC metaverse phone 2022 was likely to be launched in April 2022 but due to some unavoidable supply chain issues, the company had to postpone the launch date.