'Not How I Imagined Leaving Twitter': 2 Execs Sacked Ahead of Musk's Takeover

Ahead of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, the tech company on Thursday, 12 May, confirmed that it had halted most of its hiring and that two senior executives were leaving.
Head of Products Bruce Falck and Kayvon Beykpour, a general manager who had led research, design, and engineering at Twitter are exiting the company, news agency AFP reported citing a Twitter spokesperson.
Beykpour, who is currently on his paternity leave, wrote on Twitter that his departure wasn't his decision. "I’m leaving the company after over 7 years. The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction," he said in a Twitter thread.
"While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years, and my own contribution to this journey," he continued.
Bruce Falck, who has changed his Twitter bio to "unemployed," wrote, "I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years. Building and running these businesses is a team sport."
"I dedicate this Tweet to those engineers and thank you ALL for the opportunity to serve alongside you. It’s been awesome. There is a lot more to do so get back to work, I can’t wait to see what you build #TIF," he said.
Tesla owner Musk had struck a deal to fully acquire Twitter for $44 billion last month, and has pledged to take it into the private sphere.
Amid speculation over his removal from the company following the takeover, CEO Parag Agrawal in April had said that he is "still here" and had appreciated his employees, for continuing to "work with focus and urgency despite the noise."
