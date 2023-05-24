Aston Martin To Unveil Next-Gen DB GT Today on 24 May: Features, Specs & More

The British automobile manufacturer Aston Martin is all set to reveal the next generation DB GT today on 24 May 2023. The company released an official teaser which gives ideas about the features, specs, design, and styling of the upcoming model. According to the teaser image, the Aston Martin DB GT is not much different from the current model. However, the company claims that DB series will introduce a new category of vehicles in the section unlike the norms of the GT series.

According to Aston Martin, the revelation of the DB GT model on 24 May has been decided keeping to celebrate the OEM's 75th anniversary of the iconic DB line.

Let us check out the features, specs and other important details about the upcoming Aston Martin DB GT series below.