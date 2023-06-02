Maruti Suzuki Jimny Will Be Launched in India on 5 June: Features, and Specs

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the SUV Jimny in India on 5 June 2023. The automobile maker will for sure strengthen the portfolio of SUVs in the country with the launch of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The exact price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny has not been revealed by the company yet. According to the Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales of Maruti, the price of Jimny will be unveiled on 5th June.

According to several media reports, the price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny may be a little higher compared to the predecessors due to the standard 4WD technology. The ex-showroom price is expected to be in a range of Rs 11 to 15 lakhs.

Automobiles like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha could be the market rivals of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Let us read about the features and specifications of Maruti Suzuki Jimny below.