Hyundai Exter Launch Date 10 July: Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details

Hyundai Exter Launch Date 10 July 2023. Here is the list of features, specs, and price.
(Photo Courtesy: hyundai.com/in)
The automobile manufacturer Hyundai India is all set to launch the SUV Exter in the country on 10 July 2023. According to the company, "Hyundai EXTER symbolizes outdoor, travel and leisure. This all-new SUV draws inspiration from the natural world around it and reflects an identity that is external and focused on the outside. Drawing its inspiration from active and trendy lifestyle, Hyundai EXTER has been designed to present a modern take on the Hyundai SUV life."
The upcoming all new Hyndai Exter is expected to be one of the most budget friendly SUVs of the company so far. The online bookings of the SUV can be done on the official website, hyundai.com/in or from any nearby dealership.
Let us check out the launch date, features, specs, price, and other important details about the Hyundai Exter SUV 2023.
As per the company, following is the list of features and specs of Hyundai Exter SUV.
Smartphone app based connectivity options.
Voice enabled smart electric sunroof.
Floating roof design
Dashcam with dual camera that boasts of front & rear camera.
A 5.84 cm (2.31”) LCD display.
Different and multiple voice recording modes.
India’s 1st sub 4-meter SUV equipped with 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain & Side).
26 Safety Features including ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control), 3-Point Seat Belt & seatbelt reminder, Keyless entry, Burglar Alarm, ESS, parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and more.
3 powertrain options: 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission.
Available in unique Ranger Khaki color variant.
Flaunts a prominent parametric front grille.
Diamond cut alloy wheels.
The exact pricing details of the upcoming SUV Hyundai Exter has not been revealed by the company yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Hyundai Exter.
