New IT Rules Not Applicable to Its Search Engine, Google Tells HC

Google on Wednesday, 2 June, told the Delhi High Court that the new Information Technology (IT) laws for digital media did not apply to its search engine.

Google asked the Delhi HC to set aside a single-judge bench order, which sought to apply the new rules on the company while dealing with an issue related to the removal of offensive content from the Internet, reported news agency PTI.

The company contended that the 20 April judgment, "mischaracterised" its search engine as a ''social media intermediary'' or ''significant social media intermediary'' as provided under the new IT rules.

However, the court said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage.