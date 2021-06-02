Google Photos Ends Unlimited Free Storage: What’s Different Now?
Google has ended free unlimited storage for High quality and Express quality photos and videos. What happens now?
Neeharika Nene
Google Photos is what many of us use as a backup for our pictures and videos, thanks to the unlimited free storage it provides. That policy ends for High quality and Express quality photos on Tuesday, 1 June, after being announced in November last year.
But what does this mean? What exactly is changing? How can you buy more storage? Read on for the breakdown.
What has Google Photos offered so far?
So far, Google Photos has offered three backup options:
Free unlimited high quality storage.
Free express quality storage.
Free original quality storage up to 15 GB across Photos, Gmail, and Drive, with additional storage available as part of Google One. This is your Google Account storage.
What’s different from 1 June?
High quality and express quality storage will now count towards your Google Account storage.
This is free only up to 15 GB.
Original quality photos and videos will continue to count towards your Google Account storage, as they have before.
Photos that were backed up in Original quality and compressed to High quality after 1 June will count towards your Google Account storage.
What about High and Express quality photos and videos that I backed up before 1 June?
Those will not count towards your Google Account storage.