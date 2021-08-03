MG Motor Ties Up With Jio to Provide IoT in Upcoming Models

MG Motor India on Tuesday, 3 August, announced its partnership with Indian telecom company Jio for cutting-edge connected-car solutions for the Indian SUV market.

The carmaker has collaborated with Reliance Jio for Internet-of-Things (IOT) features in its upcoming mid-size SUVs, reported news agency PTI.

The report added that MG Motor's upcoming mid-sized SUV models would have integration of IT systems enabled by Jio''s IoT solution.