MG Hector 2021 Petrol CVT Launched: Price & Other Details 

MG Motor India on Thursday, 11 February launched MG Hector petrol-CVT variant. It also announced the launch of 6-seater Hector Plus CVT. The new MG Hector CVT 2021 and Hector Plus CVT is available in two variants: Sharp and Smart.
MG Hector 2021 CVT variant comes with a 1.5 Litre Turbo petrol engine with 143 PS Power and 250NM Torque. It will power a 6-Speed DCT and manual versions. As per a report by Autocar India, the MG Hector turbo-petrol CVT is likely to be more fuel-efficient and smoother than the MG Hector turbo-petrol DCT.
MG Motor has provided new 18-inch alloy wheels in the new SUV instead of the old 17-inch ones. The new version comes with a updated touchscreen infotainment system with voice assistant that recognises Hinglish. This helps in controlling functions like opening and closing of windows, sunroof, navigation, AC, etc.
The main rivals of the new MG Hector CVT-petrol are other petrol CVT SUVs like Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Creat.
