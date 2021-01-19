‘Withdraw Changes to Privacy Policy for Indians’: Govt to WhatsApp

The Government of India has written to the CEO of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, asking the messaging platform to withdraw the proposed changes to its Privacy Policy for Indian users, ANI reported.
According to a report by The Times of India, the government has sent some questions to WhatsApp on the issue. They have also objected to the differential privacy policies for EU and India, adding that having a lenient update for Europe while being stringent in India is discriminatory in nature.
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has reportedly raised concerns about the users’ information security, adding that the update and data-sharing with Facebook will expose Indian users to “greater security risks and vulnerabilities, creating a honeypot of information.”
It has further asked the social media platform why they are trying to implement such significant changes at a time when the Parliament of India is amid consideration of the Personal Data Protection Bill.
In a major reversal of its notification, WhatsApp announced on Saturday that “no one will have their account suspended or deleted on 8 February” for not accepting the messaging platform’s updated privacy policy and terms of service.
In a privacy policy update on 5 January, WhatsApp had given its 2 billion users across the world time till 8 February to accept its updated policy or be unable to use the app.
Following widespread pushback against the ultimatum and fears of privacy compromise, Whatsapp announced on Saturday in a blog it was “moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms.” It further added that users would be allowed “to review the policy at their own pace.”
In what appears to be damage control for its inability to communicate its changes clearly when the company announced the new policy on 5 January, it further announced on Twitter “we will make sure users have plenty of time to review and understand the terms. Rest assured we never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future.”
(With inputs from ANI and The Times of India.)
