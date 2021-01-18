‘Leave WhatsApp, It’s Voluntary’: Delhi HC on New Privacy Policy

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 17 January, observed that it is “voluntary” to accept the new privacy policy of social messaging app WhatsApp and said that if one does not approve of its terms and conditions, they can choose not to join it, reported PTI.
In response to a petitioner who had challenged WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was quoted by PTI as saying, "It is a private app. Don't join it. Use some other app."
The court further said that people will be surprised if they go through the terms and conditions of most mobile applications. The new privacy policy, which was supposed to come into effect in February, has been deferred till May.
The court further said that even an application such as Google maps captures all your data and stores it.
The court, while addressing the petitioner’s plea, said that it could not understand what data would be leaked. Since it felt that the case requires more time for consideration, the matter has been listed for 25 January, as reported by PTI.
While representing WhatsApp and Facebook, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi told the court that several issues raised in the plea did not have any ground to them.
The petitioner in his plea has claimed that the updated privacy policy violates the privacy rights of the users. He also claimed that WhatsApp allows full access into a user's online activity without any government supervision.
As per the new policy, users can either accept it or exit the app. The users are not given an option of opting out from sharing their data with other Facebook-owned or third party apps, the petitioner said.
(With inputs from PTI)
