‘Leave WhatsApp, It’s Voluntary’: Delhi HC on New Privacy Policy

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 17 January, observed that it is “voluntary” to accept the new privacy policy of social messaging app WhatsApp and said that if one does not approve of its terms and conditions, they can choose not to join it, reported PTI.

In response to a petitioner who had challenged WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was quoted by PTI as saying, "It is a private app. Don't join it. Use some other app."

The court further said that people will be surprised if they go through the terms and conditions of most mobile applications. The new privacy policy, which was supposed to come into effect in February, has been deferred till May.