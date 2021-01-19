WhatsApp Web Phone Numbers, Mp4 Files Leaked on Google Searches

In a major data breach, Cyber Security expert Rajashekhar Rajaharia has alleged that Whatsapp web users’ data has been leaked on Google searches. This comes a week after WhatsApp group chat links were also reportedly leaked on Google.
This time the data includes WhatsApp phone numbers and Whatsapp mp4 files. Although mp4 files are encrypted and cannot be opened, the phone numbers are easily available via simple indexing on Google searches.
According to Rajaharia, these phone numbers are being indexed by Google despite Whatsapp using automated instruction files, which should ideally prevent Google to crawl these files on Google searches.
It means that you are at the risk of attracting cyber criminals and spammers who might be looking to access your data.
Rajaharia told The Quint, "Users should only chat with people who are in their address book because the data that is being leaked is of unsaved contacts."
The Quint independently verified that several contact numbers have been indexed by Google, which has resulted in a major privacy breach. The Quint also tried reaching out to WhatsApp seeking clarification, but no contact could be established.
Earlier last week, private group chats were being leaked online and WhatsApp has requested Google to stop indexing such private details. However, the issue seems to be persistent.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined