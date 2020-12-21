Maruti Suzuki to Launch New SUV Based on Baleno Platform: Report

Maruti Suzuki has maintained its dominance in the hatchback and sedan segments, however there has been a steady increase in customer preference towards SUVs, necessitating the need for Maruti to grow its own portfolio.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Kia Motors’ recent success with the Hyundai Creta, Venue and the Kia Selton and Sonnet have shown the potential in this compact SUV segment. By tapping into this segment, Maruti will be able to bolster its sale as a trusted brand. As the new SUV will be based on the Baleno platform, the car manufacturer will also be able to save on costs and time spent on developing a vehicle from scratch.