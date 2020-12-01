Suzuki Jimny Sold Out in 3 Days in Mexico, Check India Launch Date

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently launched the upcoming Suzuki Jimny in a limited run of 1,000 units. All thousand units were sold out within 72 hours of launch, setting a new record.

The new Suzuki Jimny has been on sale in international markets since 2018. It was also at Auto Expo 2029. The car is touted an an old-school SUV with square lines, thick wheel arches and a high roof line. Powering the car is 1.5 litre petrol engine and it will host a five speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.