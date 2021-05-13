Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Variant May Launch in July 2022: Report

Muruti Suzuki's Jimny was first revealed at Auto Expo in the year 2020, and since then it has gained immense popularity among car enthusiasts around the world.

As per pervious reports, the company is also exporting the car from its Indian manufacturing plant since January. The report further stated that the company is exporting the car to Latin American countries, Middle East, and African markets.

However, since the launch, there have been several speculations about Jimny's India launch. Earlier during an investor call, when asked about the possibility of Jimny's launch in India, a company official said that they are weighing ‘the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market,’ reported PTI.