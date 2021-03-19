Jeep Wrangler vs Mahindra Thar vs Toyota Fortuner

Automobile company Jeep India on Wednesday, 17 March, launched its India-assembled SUV, Wrangler. The off-roader is available at starting price of Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom price).
According to the company, the car is powered by a Bharat Stage VI compliant 2.0-litre, IN-Line 4-cylinder, turbo petrol powertrain.
The power produced is of 268 horsepower with 400 Nm of torque and the SUV comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The bookings for second generation Mahindra Thar began in October 2020. Currently it is one of the most popular off-roaders in the Indian market with around 9-10 months of waiting period.
It comes with two engine options, the "2.0L mStallion TGDi" petrol engine, and "the 2.2L mHawk" diesel engine.
Both engines host a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox and also have a standard 4x4 system. The car also hosts a manual-shift transfer with low ratio across all powertrain options.
New Mahindra Thar is available in the price range of Rs 12.10 - 14.15 lakh.
Carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) launched new generation Fortuner facelift and Legender on 6 January 2021.
It comes with 2.7 liter petrol engine and 2.8 liter diesel engine. Diesel engine has the capacity of delivering 174.5 bhp with 420 Nm, while the petrol engine will be capable of delivering up to 164 bhp with 245 Nm.
The 2.8 litre diesel facelift variant with 4WD will be available for Rs 35.14 lakh for the manual transmission version, and Rs 37.43 lakh for the automatic transmission.
