Maruti Suzuki Jimny Three-Door Variant May Be Launched in India

Maruti Suzuki started the export of Jimny from Indian manufacturing plant in January 2021. Now, the automobile giant is considering to launch its all-terrain vehicle in India.

Currently, the Jimny being manufactured as an off-roader with three doors. But in India’s case, the company was considering to place Jimny as a 5-door, family SUV car. This would definitely help the carmaker in India. But, as per a new report, the company may also launch the three-door version in India. The reports suggest that it might be launched in the latter half of 2021.

The three-door version will be released for off-road car enthusiasts. It will be for a niche segment.

The company is exporting the car to Latin American countries, Middle East, and African markets. When asked about whether the car will launch in India, a company official said that they are weighing ‘the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market,’ reported PTI.