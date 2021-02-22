Maruti Suzuki May Launch a 5-Door Variant of Jimny in India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is currently being exported to Latin American countries, Middle East, and African markets
The export of Maruti Suzuki Jimny from Indian manufacturing plant already started in January 2021. Now, the automobile giant is contemplating launching its all-terrain car in India.
The company is exporting the car to Latin American countries, Middle East, and African markets. When asked about whether the car will launch in India, a company official said that they are weighing ‘the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market,’ reported PTI.
“We are currently evaluating whether the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market. As you may recall, we had shown this Jimny at the Auto Expo in February 2020, and we got some really nice response. And we are currently studying the various aspects of the marketing as to when, if at all, we can launch that vehicle in India.”Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Specifications
Currently, the Jimny being manufactured is an off-roader with three doors. This variant accommodates four people. However, the boot space provided is just 85 liters.
The three-door version also sports features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, cruise control, LED headlamps and 6 airbags.
But in India’s case, Maruti Suzuki might convert it into a five doors, family SUV. It will accommodate more people and may also have extra boot space. The Indian variant of Jimny will get a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid technology, offering 105 hp and 138 Nm torque.
When launched in India, Maruti Suzuki Jimny will compete with Mahindra Marazzo, Bolero, and MG Hector Plus.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.