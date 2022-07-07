Maruti Suzuki Hyryder SUV to be Launched 20 July, Details Here

Maruti Suzuki is ready to launch its new Hyryder-based SUV on 20 July in India. The Maruti's SUV will be known as 'Vitara' and is expected to launch in August 2022.

Underpinned by the Global-C platform from the manufacturer, the Maruti Vitara will come with impressive looks, advanced technology, and new features.

Mechanically, the Maruti’s Hyryder-based SUV will come with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and strong hybrid engine options. Toyota is in charge of the manufacturing process of Maruti Vitara. It will be manufactured at the Bidadi factory in Karnataka alongside the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara: Know About the Exterior

The exterior of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara will possess the following features:

  • A sculpted hood

  • LED headlamps with DRLs

  • A hexagonal grille

  • A wide air vent

  • 17-inch alloy wheels,

  • Roof rails

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • Chrome finish around the windows.

  • LED tail-lamps, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna at the rear

Maruti Suzuki Vitara: Know About the Interior 

The interiors of the Maruti’s Hyryder-based SUV have the following features:

  • Head-Up Display

  • panoramic sunroof

  • The cabin with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options

  • A 6-speaker Arkamys audio system

  • Ambient lighting, leatherette seats and Auto climate control.

  • Multiple airbags for passenger's safety

  • Cruise control and a rear-view camera.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara: Engine Details

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara will come with a 103hp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine or a 115hp 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine.

Both the engines will be available with manual or automatic transmission units. Moreover, the SUV will receive an All-Wheel-Drive system.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara: Price 

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara is expected to be a bit costlier than the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Brezza, available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV will be sold by NEXA dealerships and the deliveries for the same will commence in the festive season. The car will compete with the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Sonet in the midsize SUV segment.

