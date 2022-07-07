Maruti Suzuki Hyryder SUV to be Launched 20 July, Details Here

Know the price and design of the new Maruti Suzuki Hyryder SUV
(Image: drivespark.com)
Maruti Suzuki is ready to launch its new Hyryder-based SUV on 20 July in India. The Maruti's SUV will be known as 'Vitara' and is expected to launch in August 2022.
Underpinned by the Global-C platform from the manufacturer, the Maruti Vitara will come with impressive looks, advanced technology, and new features.
Mechanically, the Maruti’s Hyryder-based SUV will come with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and strong hybrid engine options. Toyota is in charge of the manufacturing process of Maruti Vitara. It will be manufactured at the Bidadi factory in Karnataka alongside the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
The exterior of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara will possess the following features:
A sculpted hood
LED headlamps with DRLs
A hexagonal grille
A wide air vent
17-inch alloy wheels,
Roof rails
Auto-folding ORVMs
Chrome finish around the windows.
LED tail-lamps, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna at the rear
The interiors of the Maruti’s Hyryder-based SUV have the following features:
Head-Up Display
panoramic sunroof
The cabin with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options
A 6-speaker Arkamys audio system
Ambient lighting, leatherette seats and Auto climate control.
Multiple airbags for passenger's safety
Cruise control and a rear-view camera.
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara will come with a 103hp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine or a 115hp 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine.
Both the engines will be available with manual or automatic transmission units. Moreover, the SUV will receive an All-Wheel-Drive system.
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara is expected to be a bit costlier than the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Brezza, available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The SUV will be sold by NEXA dealerships and the deliveries for the same will commence in the festive season. The car will compete with the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Sonet in the midsize SUV segment.
