IRCTC Helpline Number Verified By Truecaller
(Photo: iStock)
In an attempt to reduce the rapid fraudulent activities in the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with Truecaller, a well known caller identification platform, so that passengers can be assured that vital communication such as booking details and an individual's PNR status is being communicated only by IRCTC.
This is a good step ahead in the right path as the lakhs of customers who use the national IRCTC helpline everyday will be able to stay assured.
Users will now not only be able to see a green verified business badge logo while making calls to the 139 Helpline but also verified SMS message headers will ensure that the communication about bookings and other travel details is being sent from IRCTC only.
Additionally, the verified tick mark icon will now ensure that the Indian Railways brand name and photo is registered on Truecaller, which will further enhance the customer experience and reduce the chances of fraudsters exploiting customers.
According to the statement made by Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director at IRCTC, this new move by IRCTC is an initiative by the corporation to make IRCTC’s communication channels with its customers more robust, reliable and safe.
He believes that the technical collaboration with Truecaller will help in building trust with their customer base and enhance the overall experience of travelling via IRCTC.
The IRCTC 139 enquiry helpline was started in 2007 in partnership with Bharat BPO Services Limited.
Ever since then, the helpline has received almost 2 lakh calls every day pertaining to questions about train reservations, arrivals and departures along with requests regarding security, medical, and other special needs.
Hence, this new move is undoubtedly going to contribute to a safer customers experience and we at The Quint applaud this effort.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)