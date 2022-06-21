iQOO 9T Launch in India: Features and Key Specifications

iQOO 9T will be launched in India in July as per reports
(Photo: citizenfirst24x7.com)
iQOO 9T is all set to launch in India in the month of July. While the exact launch date is not confirmed yet but reports suggest that iQOO 9T will be launched in India anytime in the month of July.
The exact price of iQOO 9T in India is also not known, however, it might be available at the same price as iQOO 9 Pro. The price of iQOO 9 pro in India is currently 64,990 with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage.
If reports are to be believed, the iQOO 9T will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. iQOO 9T will be the first ever smartphone in India featuring Qualcomm's newly introduced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
The iQOO 9T will have a much better CPU and GPU performance, as per the reports.
Like iQOO 9 pro, the iQOO 9T handset will arrive with a 120Hz AMOLED display.
iQOO 9T will be able to support fast charging of almost 120W. It is said that the device will be fully charged as fast as within 25 minutes.
According to reports, the iQOO is all set to launch 10 in the month of July in China. The available models will be most probably the vanilla and pro models.
Some of the main features of the iQOO Pro Model will include:
A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
200 W wire charging
A 50 MP (megapixels) primary camera
65 W wireless charging
A 2K LTPO display
An advanced finger print reader (ultrasonic in-display)
The exact launch date of iQOO 9T in India is not known yet. However, according to reports iQOO 9T will be launched in India in the month of July. The iQOO 9T will be the fourth series among the iQoo 9 series. Already available series include iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 S.
The exact pricing details of iQOO 9T in India have not been revealed yet. However, according to some sources the price of iQOO 9T might be similar to that of iQOO 9 Pro.
