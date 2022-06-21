iQOO 9T Launch in India: Features and Key Specifications

iQOO 9T is all set to launch in India in the month of July. While the exact launch date is not confirmed yet but reports suggest that iQOO 9T will be launched in India anytime in the month of July.

The exact price of iQOO 9T in India is also not known, however, it might be available at the same price as iQOO 9 Pro. The price of iQOO 9 pro in India is currently 64,990 with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage.