iQOO Neo 6 SE Launched: Check Price and Specifications

Chinese tech company iQOO has launched its new smartphone iQOO Neo 6 SE in China. The smartphone is an expansion in company's 'Neo' lineup.

The iQOO Neo 6 SE has been introduced after the launch of iQOO Neo 6 last month in China.

However, the company has not revealed any information about whether it will launch the same in India or not.

Here are some details about the price and specifications of the newly launched iQOO Neo 6 SE.

iQOO Neo 6 SE: Price

iQOO Neo 6 SE smartphone is available in three storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,000), while the 8GB + 256GB variant is available at a price of CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,500).

The top-spec variant of 12GB + 256GB is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,850).

iQOO Neo 6 SE: Specifications

Processor

iQOO Neo 6 SE is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

Display

It sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera

iQOO Neo 6 SE smartphone comes with a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro lens. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery

The smartphone is powered by 4,700mAh battery which is supported by 80W Flash fast charging.

Check this space regularly for further updates about iQOO Neo 6 SE and other smartphones.

