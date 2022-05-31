iQOO Neo 6 Launched With SD 870 5G Chip: Check Price in India and Specifications

iQOO Neo 6 5G price in India and specifications.
Photo: Twitter/ @IqooInd)
iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone was launched in India on Tuesday, 31 May 2022. The same device was introduced by the company last month in China. Moreover, this is the first 'Neo' series smartphone launched by the company in India.
Here are the price and specification details of the newly launched iQOO Neo 6.
iQOO Neo 6 smartphone has been launched in two storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available at a starting price of Rs 29,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 33,999, in India.
However, customers can avail of introductory discounts and get the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 25,999, from Amazon.
iQOO Neo 6 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. It is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
iQOO Neo 6 features a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 64MP primary shooter, 8MP wide-angle camera, and 2MP macro lens. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera.
The device houses by 4,700mAh battery which is supported by 80W Flash fast charging.
iQOO Neo 6 smartphone is available in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colour variants.
