Russia to Ban Instagram From 14 March Over 'Calls to Violence' Against Soldiers

Instagram's top executive, Adam Mosseri, called it "wrong" to cut off 80 million users in the country.

"This decision will cut 80 million in Russia off from one another, and from the rest of the world as 80 per cent of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country. This is wrong," Mosseri said, in a tweet.

Roskomnadzor recently blocked access to Facebook, citing 26 cases of "discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook" since October 2020.

Meta owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Earlier, the Russian legislature advanced a new law against spreading "fake news" about the country's armed forces, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.