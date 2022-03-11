Ukraine War: US Spending Bill Includes Almost $14 BN in Aid to Ukraine

Representational image.
The US Congress has passed the 2022 spending bill which includes almost $14 billion in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.
Meanwhile, Facebook on Friday, announced that it has temporarily eased its rules regarding violent speech to allow statements like "death to Russian invaders," but not credible threats against civilians, news agency AFP reported.
This comes amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has so far destroyed about $100 billion in roads, bridges, and businesses in the country, dealing a huge hit to its economy, a Kyiv government official said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Russia’s energy ministry said on Thursday that Belarusian specialists had restored power supply to the Chernobyl nuclear plant.
United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin has only made the NATO Western defence alliance "stronger" through his country's invasion of Ukraine.
Later, she added that the US will give another $50 million through the UN's World Food Program, to assist with humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Three people, including a child, were killed by a Russian air strike on a Mariupol children’s hospital
The US has warned that Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine
UAE to encourage OPEC members to increase oil production in light of US ban on Russia oil imports
The UK has announced that it will send anti-tank missiles to Ukraine
More than 30,000 NATO troops in Norway will take part in a military exercise
Sumy students reach Poland, expected to fly to India today
Foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine meet in Turkey
Later, the White House welcomed the Senate’s passage of legislation providing $1.5 trillion to keep the federal government operating beyond this week and $13.6 billion to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden is looking forward to sign the legislation, and its “historic support for the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy”, Al Jazeera reported.
Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko has said that nearly 4,00,000 people were trapped in the port city which has gone through “two days of hell”.
Boychenko said in an online post, “Every 30 minutes planes arrived over the city of Mariupol and worked on residential areas, killing civilians – the elderly, women, children."
Petro Andrushenko, an adviser to the mayor, said the Russians wanted to “delete our people...They want to stop any evacuation."
Sony Music has said that it is suspending operations in Russia.
A special flight, carrying 242 Indian citizens who were stranded in Ukraine, arrived in Delhi from Poland.
